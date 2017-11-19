COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Man arrested following seven hour stand-off

A man has been arrested following a seven hour stand-off in Sussex today (November 19), Sussex Police has said.

Officers closed part of Battle Road, in St Leonards, after a man armed with a knife locked himself in a property and refused to leave.

The fire service were called to the address at about 9.40am following a report of a fire in the property. An occupant refused to let firefighters in and stayed inside.

Police were then called and attempted to negotiate with him. Officers put a cordon across the road, closing it at the junction with Upper Glen Road.

The fire was put out and police said officers entered the property at about 4.40pm.

A man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and is also being treated for a minor injury, police said.

A spokesman added: “The road has now re-opened and police would like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience.”

The incident is not being connected with last night’s stabbing in Battle Road.