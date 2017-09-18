Cricket: Wells captains Sussex for the first time

Sussex opener Luke Wells will captain the side for the first time as they travel to Durham for their Specsavers County Championships division-two match starting on Tuesday.

Wells hit a career-best 258 as part of an innings-and-177-run win in the return fixture in May and will be hoping for another big innings this week.

Regular skipper Ben Brown will miss the game as he is recovering from a sore back, so Michael Burgess will be wicket-keeper for the fixture.

The Sharks have made four changes to the squad as youngsters Michael Burgess, Phil Salt and Harry Finch come in and Chris Jordan returns from T20 duties for England. He played in their defeat to the West Indies at Durham on Saturday.

Successive championship defeats to Northants and Derbyshire have all but ended Sussex's promotion bid but they are keen to end the campaign on a high note.

Sussex head coach Mark Davis said: "The past two weeks have been disappointing and we want to make sure we end the season with two solid performances.

"A number of players are going to get an opportunity and it's the right time to get games into a few of our younger players to continue their development."

Sussex are fifth, three points behind Kent, so a win in Durham could be enough to leapfrog the Spitfires.

Sussex squad: Wells (c), Archer, Briggs, Burgess (wk), Evans, Finch, Garton, Jordan, Robinson, Salt, van Zyl, Whittingham, Wright.