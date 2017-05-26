Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 27 - May 3.

April 27:

Callum King, 18, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, was given a six month conditional discharge after earlier pleading guilty to charges of theft of alcohol from Waitrose in Eastbourne in November last year.

Luke Shawyer, 38, of Rodney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing Paul Smith and Ted Baker fragrances worth £130 from Boots, in the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on March 11. He also pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances worth £119.97 and £70 from the same store on March 5 and 7. He pleaded guilty to stealing food items, of an unknown value, from Co-op at Eastbourne, on February 24. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £104 from Waitrose, in Eastbourne, on March 24 and admitted to being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by Portsmouth magistrates on March 20 for an offence of burglary. He was remitted to Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and given bail conditions not to enter Waitrose and Co-op stores in Eastbourne.

May 2:

Sean Taylor, 22, of York Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to the wing mirror of a Honda motorcyle. The offence took place at Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, on December 6 last year. He was given a three month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Svetlin Atanasov, 24, of Woodside Road, Woods Green, London, was fined £440, and his driving record endorsed with four penalty points, for speeding in a Land Rover on the A2270 at Eastbourne on October 23 last year. The verdict was proved through the Single Justice Procedure.

Sayed El-Shaer, 75, of Rookery Way, Seaford, was fined £660 for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver of a Mercedes vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence at Woodingdean on September 30 last year. He also had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved through the Single Justice Procedure.

Erick Silva, 38, of Claremont Road, Seaford, was fined £660 for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver of a Vauxhall vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence at Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 29 last year. He also had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved through the Single Justice Procedure.

Stephen White, 49, of The Holt, Hailsham, was fined £660 for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver of a Mercedes vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence on the A27 Arundel Road, Hammerpot, on October 25 last year. He also had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved through the Single Justice Procedure.

May 3:

Shelley Bissett, 27, of Selwyn Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing food products, worth £5, from the Co-op at Eastbourne on February 9. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £5 compensation.

Zola Catt, 24, of The Parade, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, on April 14, while over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 60 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Ben Da Silva, 18, of Reynolds Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Lushington Road, Eastbourne, on April 17, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving on Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on April 17, without due care and attention. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for two years.

Colin Weskin, 45, of Waterworks Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing four packets of meat, worth £20, from Iceland, at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on April 15. He also pleaded guilty to stealing four packets of sweetener, worth £8.72, from Co-op in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on April 10. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £8.72 in compensation.

Sally Foreman, 46, of Mabel Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act. The offence took place at Friston Forest, Friston, on April 17. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Leigh Lander, 37, of Boreham Bridge Cottages, Ninfield, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on March 7, with cocaine in his bloodstream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Emma Markland, 46, of Rockhurst Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Mount Road, Eastbourne, on March 2 with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her bloodstream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Jack Message, 30, of Kilda Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Scudo on Kings Avenue, Eastbourne, on April 17, while more than three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 114 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 26 months.