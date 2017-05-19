Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 13 - April 27.

April 13:

Peter Naylor, 57, of Elms Avenue, was found guilty of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Spar, in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on November 10 last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was also fined £30 and ordered to pay £120 in compensation and £310 in prosecution costs.

Ian Smith, 53, of Southern Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 7. The court made a community order and fined him £100. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

April 19:

Martyn Blackmore, 53, of Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, on March 2, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 86 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 21 months.

Mason Gill, 42, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to producing a cannabis plant and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offences took place at Eastbourne on December 26 last year. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Anthony Everton, 28, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 18 last year. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Ronnie Gwynne, 40, of Selmeston Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, destroying a Samsung Galaxy phone, worth £379.99 and to using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Eastbourne on November 27 last year. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £389.99 compensation.

Gary Haizelden, 53, of Hever Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Piaggio scooter on De La Warr Road, Bexhill, on October 26, last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Callum Hyde, 20, of Vancouver Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and resisting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on March 18. He was fined £30 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Craig Kirkwood, 32, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on South Street, Eastbourne, on March 12, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 14 months.

James Ridgers, 29, of Buckle Gardens, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and to causing damage to an iPhone 5SE. The offences took place at Herstmonceux, Hailsham, on February 20. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Jorge Rodrigues, 47, of Cavalry Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on March 11 while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for one year.

Jack Moody, 25, of Ades Field, Wilmington, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Hailsham Road, Polegate, on April 2 while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence on the same date. He was fined a total of £500 and banned from driving for 22 months.

April 20:

Theresa Jackson, 47, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on April 6. She was fined £50.

April 24:

Leo Priest, 19, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Upperton Road, Eastbourne, on January 9. The court made a community order.

April 26:

Christopher Tout, 29, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on the Devonshire Park tennis lawns on April 7. He was fined £120.

Robert Danowski, 38, of Santa Cruz Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Galaxy on St Annes Road, Eastbourne, on April 11 while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving on the same date with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further three years.

April 27:

Jordan Dimech, 21, of Longbeach View, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on February 5. The court made a community order and fined him £50 with £150 prosecution costs.

Callum King, 18, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, was convicted of stealing alcohol worth £72 from Waitrose at Eastbourne on November 18 last year and of stealing a bottle of Greygoose vodka, worth £38, from the same supermarket on November 13. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.