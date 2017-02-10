Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area heard at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 3 - January 11.

January 3:

Swadeshsing Muthoor, 39, of Aster Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide information to police about the identity of the driver of an Audi who is alleged to be guilty of a speeding offence on the A27 Ashcombe Roundabout at Lewes, on May 24 last year. He was fined £400 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

January 4:

Helen Curtis, 40, of Henfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo on St Phillips Avenue, Eastbourne, on December 14 while more than twice over the drink- drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She also pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent from the owner and to driving with no insurance. She was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work, and banned from driving for 42 months.

Paul Dyer, 30, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to six charges of making off without paying for petrol worth £270.95. The offences took place in October and November last year at Tesco, in St Leonards, Pevensey Service Station, Ridgeway Service Station, Hastings and Glyne Gap Service Station, Bexhill. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £270.95 in compensation.

Michael Stonestreet, 29, of Mabel Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing copper pipe and a copper tank. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 7 last year. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Claire Renalds, 31, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of morphine. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on September 25. She was fined £120.

John Turner, 35, of Canute Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to threatening to damage a car and a television. The offence took place at Appledore Close, Eastbourne, on December 17. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Philip Wigmore, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, on December 18, while over the drink- drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. He was fined £70 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Robert Lavender, 49, of Hamsey Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of being in breach of a restraining order. The offence took place at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne, on August 30, last year. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that ‘words and antecedents made it a very serious offence’. The court also made a community order. He was ordered to pay £100 in costs.

Ross Rutherford, 36, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in breach of a restraining order which prohibited him from contacting a woman. The offences took place at Eastbourne on August 10 and 15 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation.

Lisa Marie Finlayson, 27, of Martinique Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Prince William Parade, Eastbourne, on May 5 last year, while over the drink- drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 105mg. The legal limit is 80mg. She also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in her bloodstream and driving with no insurance or a valid MOT certificate. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 19 months. The court also made a community order.

Dean Smith, 53, of Magpie Road, was found guilty of caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a racing pigeon, by striking the bird and damaging it. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation. He was also ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

January 5:

Gareth Penn, 33, of Windmill Hill, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving on Wartling Road, Pevensey, on December 19, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fned £320 and banned from driving for 25 months.

Michael Racher, 27, of Rockall Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place on December 17 at High Street, Eastbourne. He was fined £360.

Rebecca Trigwell, 20, of Ash Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Ash Close on December 18. She also pleaded guilty to damaging a mirror and a cassette player on the same date. She was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Louise Parsons, 34, of Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Irish liqueur, worth £3.49, from Lidl, in Crawley on November 30 and to stealing groceries worth £17.50, from Iceland, Crawley, on the same date. She pleaded guilty to stealing make-up items, worth £517, from Sainsburys at Haywards Heath, on December 12 and to stealing meat products worth £148.29, from Marks and Spencer, at Eastbourne, on December 20. The court made a community order with a drugs rehabilitation requirement.

Conrad Syms-Tyrell, 29, of Compton Road, Brighton, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, on September 1. Sentencing was adjourned to allow for pre-sentence reports to be made.

January 11:

David Childs, 40, of Willowfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. The offence took place at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on December 12. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Andrew Makotore, 45, of Jephson Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Jephson Close, on December 25, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £225 and banned from driving for 22 months.