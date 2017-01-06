Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court, which covers the Eastbourne area, for December 14 - December 19.

December 14:

Samantha Bennett, 21, of Fuller Road, Dagenham, Essex, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 206 on Milnthorpe Road, Eastbourne, on November 26 while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Angelo Kyprianou, 30, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £199.96 from T K Maxx at the Crumbles Centre, Eastbourne, on November 25. He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat products, of an unknown value, from Tesco at Meads Street, Eastbourne, on November 26. He was fined £50 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Gareth Pindard, 34, of Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on October 14 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to committing a further offence while on a conditional discharge for an earlier offence of possessing cannabis resin. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Vincent Newman, 28, of Fountains Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to three charges of breaching a non-molestation order imposed by Eastbourne Family Court in April last year by sending Facebook messages and a text message via a friend. The offences took place in July, August and September. He was fined £350.

December 15:

Jamie Cole, 23, of Ashgate Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing razors worth £114.97 from Boots at Eastbourne on September 24. He also admitted being in breach of an 18-month suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court for an offence of theft. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of a one month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am. They also ordered him to pay £114.97 in compensation.

Simon Cole, 53, of Midway Quay, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on October 30. He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

James Goodman, 36, of Sturdee Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on August 3 with cocaine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for two years.

December 16:

Shane St Pierre, 50, of Beechy Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 25. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 in compensation.

Bobby Willmarsh, 26, of South Way, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on May 39 last year. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis resin on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a 12-week suspended prison sentence made for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in March 2016. He was jailed for a total of 14 weeks. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because he had ‘shown a flagrant disregard for court orders’.

December 19:

Sean Duignan, 25, of Ravens Park Road, Bromley, Kent, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident. The offence took place in Granville Road, Eastbourne, on May 18. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for one year and ordered to pay £170 in prosecution costs.

