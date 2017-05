Firefighters and ambulance crew successfully freed a woman trapped in a car.

Two fire engines from East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle collision.

Called at about 2pm, the fire service confirmed two engines were sent to the scene in Fermor Road in Crowborough, along with an ambulance.

The fire service later confirmed they had got the woman out of the vehicle and left her in the care of the ambulance service.