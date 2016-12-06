COUNTY NEWS: Tributes to Game of Thrones actor Peter Vaughan

Tributes are being paid to Sussex actor Peter Vaughan - best known for roles in Game of Thrones and Porridge - who died this morning (Tuesday December 6), aged 93.

His glittering career spanned decades and he was most recently known for playing Maester Aemon in the hit Game of Thrones series.

His many other roles included the role of Grouty in Porridge and he also appeared in TV shows such as Citizen Smith, Chancer and Our Friends in the North.

The BBC reported his agent Sally Long-Innes as saying: “This is to confirm that very sadly Peter Vaughan passed away at approximately 10.30 this morning. He died peacefully with his family around him.”

Peter was until recently still making public appearances, signing copies of his recently-released autobiography Once A Villain.

He was married to fellow actor Lillias Walker and lived in Mannings Heath near Horsham, and had previously lived in Crawley for many years.