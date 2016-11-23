COUNTY NEWS: Sussex teenager jailed for murder

A Sussex teenager must serve a minimum of 16 years in prison for the murder of Treasury adviser Paul Jefferies, a court heard today (Wednesday)

Ben Bamford, 18, of South Street, Crowborough, was found guilty of killing 52-year-old Mr Jefferies by a jury on Tuesday (November 22) following a two-week trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Bamford, who was 17 at the time of the offence, admitted to killing Mr Jefferies but denied murder, saying he was trying to protect himself after meeting with him on February 23 this year.

More details to follow.

