Concern mounting over Eastbourne man missing for three weeks

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 47-year-old David Reid.

David, who suffers from mental health problems, was reported missing on Sunday, April 2 from his home in Hampden Terrace, Eastbourne.

He had spoken to police in London on Saturday (April 1) when he was found sleeping rough on Westminster Bridge. He was also seen on the same day on Praed Street near Paddington Station.

He is white, 5’ 10”, of heavy build, with black spiked shoulder length hair and a goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a long green trench coat, blue jeans and flip flops.

Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said, “David now hasn’t been seen for almost three weeks and we are getting even more concerned about him.

“We know he suffers with mental health problems and believe his health may have deteriorated in that time. We believe he is still in the London area as he has not returned home to Eastbourne.

“We are asking if anyone knows where he is, please can they get in touch. We are working closely with our colleagues in London to find him and check he is ok.”

Anyone who sees David or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 404 of 02/04.

If he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.