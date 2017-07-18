Concern for missing Eastbourne visitor

Police are concerned for a visitor to Eastbourne who has gone missing.

Anthony Evans was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital on Monday evening (July 17) but left the hospital around 7.30am on Tuesday morning (July 18), police say.

Police hope CCTV footage could help the public identify Mr Evans

Inspector Mark Evans said, “We know Anthony, who is 51, is visiting Eastbourne from Torquay in Devon. We have CCTV from the town which might help people see what he was wearing.”

Police officers say Mr Evans is white, 5ft 11ins tall, with grey hair and a beard.

He was wearing a green chequered shirt, mustard coloured trousers and a flat cap.

“We aren’t sure if he travelled to the town by car or public transport but believe he may still be in the town. He has a large black suitcase with him too,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately on 999 in an emergency or online quoting serial 194 of 18/07.