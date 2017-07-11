Community Fun Day at Princes Park this weekend

Eastbourne residents are invited to a Community Fun Day on Saturday (July 15) to mark the completion of Princes Park refurbishments.

Eastbourne Borough Council recently undertook a £1.2 million project to improve the park, which includes the refurbishment of the café, creation of a central plaza, pedestrian link to the seafront, new entrance and zebra crossing. Funds were provided to the council through a grant from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

The Friends of Princes Park, supported by the council and with money from the Devolved Budget and the Big Lottery for All, are hosting the fun day and invite people to come along with a picnic.

John Henderson, of the Friends, said, “We are delighted with the great improvements that have been made, as the Friends of Princes Park has actively supported the council in maintaining and enhancing Princes Park for residents and visitors alike since 2004.”

Activities running from 11am to 4pm include Buzz Active water sport taster sessions, a giant paddle board race, a live music stage, art workshops, a bowls match, a model yacht display, a jet surf demonstration and market stalls.