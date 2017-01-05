Collision causing congestion on busy road in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to a collision involving two cars and a motorcycle in Eastbourne this afternoon (January 5).

The accident took place on the Highfield Link near Lottbridge roundabout around 3.40pm.

According to Sussex Police, the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and recovery of the three vehicles has been arranged.

There is currently heavy traffic on the Golden Jubilee Way and at Shinewater roundabout in Hampden Park.

Police say there is no further information available at this time.