Collision between motorcyclist and bus on A22 in Eastbourne

There was a collision between a bus and a motorcyclist on the A22 last night (Friday).

The accident happened at the bottom of Golden Jubilee Way near the Toby Carvery at around 7.30pm.

The motorcyclist was not badly hurt.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

