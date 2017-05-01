Coastal walking with TV’s Julia Bradbury at Eastbourne hotel

The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne is offering guests the chance to discover the rolling hills and rugged coast of East Sussex on a four-night walking break with TV personality Julia Bradbury and Ramblers Walking Holidays.

Taking place from Sunday, June 4, to Thursday, June 8, guests can follow in the footsteps of well-known walking-enthusiast Julia Bradbury and experience the south coast routes made famous in her television series ‘Walks with a View’, while enjoying the luxurious comfort of five-star accommodation at The Grand.

As part of the special four-night package, guests will enjoy three guided walks showcasing the very best in outstanding natural beauty and breath-taking views that Eastbourne and the South Downs have to offer.

The first step on the walking holiday will be a picturesque walk along the coast of the High Weald from the village of Pett then along the Saxon Shore Way, finishing off at the stunning cliffs of Hastings.

Next will be a circular walk from Alfriston, taking in the Long Man of Wilmington. The route will also take guests through the charming village of Jevington, home of the Banoffee Pie and the Lullington Heath Nature Reserve.

To finish the week, the final walk is a return to the South Downs National Park. It starts with coffee at The Tiger Inn in East Dean where guests will be joined by Julia, before starting the walk from Beachy Head to the Seven Sisters Country Park across some of the most iconic white cliff coastal scenery in England.

On the last night, guests will enjoy a sumptuous dinner at The Grand where they will again be joined by Julia, talking about her walking adventures around the UK. At the dinner, all guests will also receive a complimentary goodie bag containing Julia’s recent book and DVD together with some high quality outdoor kit.

The package costs from £799 per person, based on two sharing, including dinner with Julia on the last night, breakfast, dinner and all guided walks.

For more information and booking please visit www.ramblersholidays.co.uk/white-cliffs-and-south-downs-with-Julia-Bradbury or call 01707 331133.