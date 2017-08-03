Club helping to transform lives

A social club for young people with special needs has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Bourne Free Youth Club which meets every other week at Ratton School in Eastbourne, is run by the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus charity (SASBAH).

The club is open to young people with any disability and offers a free space for those who attend to do what they want to do and to speak freely and to have great fun in a safe environment.

There are a wide range of things to do, including use of accessible sports and leisure equipment.

Special activities are planned for each club session but all young people have the freedom and choice to do what they want on each occasion.

The emphasis is always on fun, smiles, and opportunities for everyone to express themselves and gain confidence in a social environment.

Chief Executive Rom Sanglaji said: “We secured funding to have a celebration dinner at The View Hotel in Eastbourne and it was a great occasion. We are very proud of Bourne Free and it really is a very special place for people to come.”

Guests at the dinner included Eastbourne Mayor Pat Hearn and SASBAH President Bev Thompson.

The club has a close working relationship with Eastbourne AM Rotary Club and Rotarians were also there in force.

Trained youth workers are always on hand to help and assist at club sessions and are able to advise on other support needs which SASBAH and other agencies can offer.

SASBAH’s education adviser is often there to deal with any specific questions that may arise. The club also helps by offering parents and carers respite and the opportunity to talk about any matters relating to the young person’s development.

