Willingdon Golf Club hosted a Christmas charity quiz night on December 17.

Eastbourne Mayor Pat Hearn and Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell were amongst a packed house who enjoyed a festive night.

The evening got underway with a brilliant performance by the Ratton School Irish Dancers, followed by Ratton School Choir singing a selection of carols.

Other performances throughout the evening included the brilliant local magician Kris Singh, the charming Alice Wallwork and the quite brilliant Elton John tribute act Sam Hughes.

Organisers Don and Abby McPhee would like to say a big thank you to Willingdon Golf Club for their generous hospitality and Marks & Spencers, Asda, Iceland and Sainsbury’s for providing the buffet which was served during the interval.

They would also like to say thank you to all the local businesses that provided raffle prizes, including Brufords Jewellers, Toni and Guy hairdressers, Eastbourne Theatres, Hotters Shoe Shop, Marks & Spencers, Harrods and Aegon Tennis.

All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s charities, Refuge and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.