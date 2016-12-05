Children’s Christmas tree to light up Langney Cemetery

The Children’s Memorial Christmas Tree is in place in the children’s garden at Langney Cemetery for its 13th year.

Eastbourne B&Q has donated the eight-foot tree, which families are invited to decorate in memory of their loved ones.

Organiser Monica Kavakli said, “My husband Aydin and myself, along with our three children Samuel, Jessie and Louie, organise the tree every year and have done ever since losing our first born daughter, Ella, back in July 2002.

“The first Christmas without her was so difficult. We decided to do the tree the following year, simply to try to brighten-up the children’s garden at what is such a difficult time of year.

“Many of the families of the little ones that are laid to rest down there come along and hang a decoration in memory of their loved ones every year and we hope it helps them to deal with their pain, in just a tiny way.

“Unfortunately, the children’s garden is getting bigger and bigger year by year – a tragedy in itself, but all the more reason to have the tree and help to make the emptiness at Christmas a little brighter and a little easier to bear.

“We couldn’t have done it every year without the support of B&Q, who have been so generous over the years in donating the trees, and also the staff at the cemetery itself, who always help us to coordinate things by collecting the tree and helping to fix it for us.”

