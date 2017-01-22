Check old electrical items to ensure safety, say MP

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell is urging older people and their relatives to check electrical appliances this winter to ensure they are safe.

Decades-old kettles, toasters or electric blankets could be unsafe or are often not built to modern safety standards and this can lead to fires.

Mrs Ansell is supporting a campaign by the charity, Electrical Safety First, which is especially targeting older people.

Mrs Ansell said, “I would ask everyone to consider checking the Electrical Safety First’s website and make sure that their own appliances and those of their elderly relatives are working well, up-to-date and used safely.”