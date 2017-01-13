Character waterfront townhouse is unique to the North Harbour

Occupying a stunning corner position, this character waterfront townhouse is unique to the prestigious Silver Wharf development on Eastbourne’s North Harbour.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors with four/five bedrooms and one/two receptions which includes a superb double aspect open plan sitting/dining room with outside access.

Two bedrooms enjoy en-suite facilities, one also having an adjoining dressing room whilst further benefits include a cloakroom and two family bathrooms.

The signature brushed steel balustrades and wooden floors extend throughout and the fitted kitchen is well equipped with integrated appliances and granite worktops.

Parking and a single garage further compliment this most appealing and individual home, that is just a short walk along the waterfront to the cafes, boutiques and restaurants within the marina complex.

Guide price is £550,000-£575,000.

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Town Property on 01323 412200.