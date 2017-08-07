Change of location for Eastbourne picnic event

A yellow weather warning has meant a change of location and start time for a picnic planned for Gildredge Park tomorrow (Tuesday August 8).

The Happyjacks picnic in the park, organised by charity Chesnut Treet House, will now take place at Eastbourne Sports Park from 1.30pm until 5.30pm.

Organisers said, “Thankfully we have managed to secure the new location so the event can still go ahead, just at a different time.”