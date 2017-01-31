Cash stolen in Eastbourne charity shop burglary

Burglars broke into an Eastbourne charity shop and stole a safe containing hundreds of pounds.

The incident, at Cats Protection in Seaside, took place overnight between Sunday and Monday (January 29-30).

Entry was gained through breaking a side window and a small safe containing several hundred pounds in cash was taken, according to police.

The back room also appeared to have been ransacked, and the shop was forced to open late yesterday (Monday) because of the damage.

Anyone who saw anything can contact Sussex Police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 117 of 30/01.

You can also report online to www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.