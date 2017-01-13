CAROLINE ANSELL MP: We need to be pragmatic over Trump

A week from today the Western world will have a new leader in the shape of Donald Trump when he becomes the 45th President of the United States.

I’m not sure anyone ever thought they would be witnessing this particular inauguration but it’s going to happen and one thing is certain: he is going to be a very different leader.

The US Presidential election result trumps (pun intended), in terms of political earthquakes, our own Brexit because the stakes for the security of the whole world are entwined with the US.

Tweets from Mr Trump about Russia, cyber hacking; even what he thinks of big companies, have already had profound effects across the globe, such is the power of the US.

Many say this is very unwise. Others that it’s just what the establishment needs and Trump will change the political landscape.

Only time will tell and I think the realities of office will have a big say on how the new president steers the US in the years to come. But that’s my own opinion and we simply do not know. There are certainly worries Trump is too close and cosy with Russia’s Putin, who does pose a considerable threat to the West, but again, that may change.

As a woman, I am not pleased such a man, who has said such derogatory things about women, and worse, who seemingly mocks the disabled is ever the right man for such an important job, but I’m a British MP, not an American citizen, and we must respect the vote of the 62 million who gave him their support.

What is important now is Britain works with the Trump administration.

He has been elected, he is not a dictator.

He is the leader of our closest friend and ally and we must work with him to keep the world safe. To do otherwise is, in my view, a dereliction of duty because we do have special relationship with the US and we have influence.

He’s clearly a divisive figure, even a figure of hate for many, but we must find common cause for the sake of common interests around the globe.

So, in the spirit of pragmatism, I wish Donald Trump the very best during his term of office and to our Prime Minister, soon to meet him, I wish the best of British.