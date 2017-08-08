Bus lane planned for Eastbourne town centre

A dedicated bus lane is in the pipeline for Eastbourne town centre.

As part of a traffic improvement scheme, a plan has been drawn up for a bus lane to run along the western side of Gildredge Road.

Existing parking spaces on that side of the road will be moved to the eastern side.

The South Street end of Gildredge Road will become just one lane expanding into two lanes north of the junction with Mark Lane approaching Terminus Road.

The proposal is part of the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme to take buses out of the so called Diesel Alley area of Terminus Road, which has suffered with congestion for years.

The existing stretch of Terminus Road will be converted into a single bus lane.

Under the new plan, west bound buses will stop only in Gildredge Road and east bound bus services will stop in Cornfield Road.

A spokesperson at East Sussex County Council, which is delivering the scheme in partnership with Eastbourne council, said the existing bus stops in Terminus Road were causing pedestrian congestion, had a negative effect on the quality of the public realm and had not helped create a “welcoming and relaxing environment within the town centre”.

The spokesperson said the Town Centre Improvement Scheme combined with the Arndale Development will create “a modern, dynamic town centre environment”.

Other aspects of the scheme include areas of soft landscaping, new seating, decorative lighting and “sleek and dynamic street furniture” such as bus shelters, seating, bins and bicycle stands will be installed.

A consultation on the proposals, which members of the public were asked for their views on during the early part of the summer and closed on July 3, will be discussed at a meeting of the town centre improvement board next Friday with a decision likely in the autumn.