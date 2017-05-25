BREAKING: Video looks inside new Arndale Centre

The face of Eastbourne is changing as demolition work continues along Terminus Road in preparation for the £85 million extension to the Arndale Centre.

Seven machines are on site six days a week and have completed around 75 per cent of the demolition work along Terminus Road. Although the demolition stage is expected to continue until the end of July, the remaining buildings along Terminus Road will have disappeared by the end of this month.

Rubble from the demolition is being crushed and will be used to create a base across the entire extension site to enable it to take the weight of the pile machinery.

The 170,000 sq ft extension, which is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General and built by Kier, will bring an additional 22 new retail units, around 300 extra car parking spaces, seven restaurants and a nine-screen cinema to the town.

Neil Crawford at LGIM Real Assets, said, “Work is progressing well. The change is really significant now and it won’t be long before all the buildings will have gone and we can really start to visualise how the scheme will transform the town centre. We’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption while the development takes place and would like to thank everyone for their continued patience.”

Live footage from two time-lapse cameras, which are recording the demolition work, can be seen on the Arndale Centre website http://www.eastbournearndaleshopping.co.uk/