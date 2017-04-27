BREAKING UPDATE: Serious collision in Eastbourne town centre

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Eastbourne town centre today.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to South Street around 11am and are treating a person with serious injuries.

The scene in South Street, photo by Ryan Standen

According to police, a Jaguar car and Ford Transit van had been in collision.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said a man in the Jaguar, believed to have been a passenger, was mechanically trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. He suffered a suspected broken arm.

Police say a man from the van and woman from the car were also involved and were able to get out of their vehicles unaided.

South Street from the war memorial to the junction with Gildredge Road is closed.

Photos by Ryan Standen and Ginny Sanderson.