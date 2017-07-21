BREAKING NEWS: New restaurant chosen for Eastbourne’s iconic Wish Tower site

A French-style bistro chain has been chosen to operate the new Wish Tower restaurant.

Eastbourne Borough Council picked Bistrot Pierre after previous choice Rick Stein backed out last year blaming fears over Brexit.

Bistrot Pierre, which has 23 other restaurants in towns such as Harrogate, Swansea and Bath, offers Anglo-French dishes prepared every day using ingredients from local suppliers and artisan French producers. Open seven days-a-week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu in Eastbourne will include classic bistrot favourites such as steaks-frites, boeuf bourguignon, moules marinière and crème brûlée, along with dishes using fresh fish sourced from local fishermen.

Councillor David Tutt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “It is great news that Bistrot Pierre will bring their Parisian dining experience to Eastbourne. The iconic Wish Tower location for Bistrot Pierre will rival any other seaside restaurant in the UK for superb food and stunning panoramic views of the coastline. I am also delighted that following a special request by the council, the team at Bistrot Pierre has created a fish menu in recognition of our home by the sea.”

Award-winning architects Levitt Bernstein have already provided initial designs for the stylish restaurant that will now be further refined in close liaison with Bistrot Pierre.

Rob Beacham, co-owner for Bistrot Pierre, said, “We’ve had our sights set on Eastbourne for some time now so we’re delighted to have been selected by Eastbourne Borough Council to open a bistrot in such an iconic site. This will be the first site we have opened in the South East and I’m confident that we will grow a loyal customer base in the area, just as we have done with other locations.”

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year, with the doors opening in spring 2019.