The air ambulance landed in Eastbourne last night (Sunday) after a person was seriously assaulted in the town centre.

Emergency services were called to a property in Pevensey Road at around 10.30pm where a man had injuries to his hand and chest.

The air ambulance landed in nearby Whitley Recreation Ground but the man was taken to hospital by road.

Police have not released any details as yet.

Photo by Mike Bentley.