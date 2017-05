A man has died after falling from Eastbourne pier today (Friday).

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had fallen from the pier into the sea around 12pm, according to Sussex Police.

Police say the man was pulled from the water but despite the efforts of paramedics he sadly died at the scene.

The Coroner has been informed and no one else is being sought in connection with the incident at this time.

Photo by Craig Harmer.