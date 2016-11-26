BREAKING: Emergency services called to Eastbourne motorbike crash

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle in Eastbourne this evening (Saturday).

The accident took place near the Tesco Express store at the Windermere Cresent junction of Seaside at around 5.30pm.

The road has now re-opened.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage 2) Like our Facebook page 3) Follow us on Twitter 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.

Read more at: http://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/police-appeal-for-witnesses-after-fatal-crash-in-stone-cross-1-7699753