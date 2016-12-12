BREAKING: Eastbourne business closes down suddenly

An Eastbourne business has closed suddenly leaving scores of employees out of work in the run up to Christmas.

White Knight Laundry Services in Hammonds Drive is in administration and is no longer trading, according to a notice on the firm’s website this morning.

It says, “The affairs, business and property of the company are being managed by the joint administrators.

“Will James Wright and Stephen John Absolom were appointed as joint administrators of White Knight Laundry Services Limited on Thursday December 8.”

It is alleged that staff were only told of the sudden closure when they arrived for work on Thursday morning.

White Knight was established in 1904 and offered domestic laundry services, business and industrial laundry and linen hire.