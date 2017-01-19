BREAKING: Conservative councillor resigns from party

A Conservative councillor who represents Meads on the borough council has resigned from the party in Eastbourne this morning.

Dr Kathy Ballard has quit as a member of the Conservative group saying she wishes to remain as an independent councillor.

Group leader Tony Freebody said “It is with regret Councillor Ballard has resigned as a member of our group. I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her work since she was elected and to wish her well in the future.”

Dr Ballard was elected to Meads in 2015 with 2,347 votes.