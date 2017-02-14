Body recovered at foot of Beachy Head

Lifeboats recovered a body from the bottom of the cliffs at Beachy Head this morning (Tuesday, February 14).

According to Sussex Police, the body has been identified as that of a man reported missing in Kent.

The man’s body was spotted around 5pm on Monday (February 13), but weather conditions prevented its safe recovery that evening.

It was recovered by members of the Eastbourne RNLI’s inshore lifeboat at about 8.45am today and taken back to the lifeboat station.

The man’s next of kin have been advised.