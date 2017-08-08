Baby hurt in ‘Disturbance’ at Eastbourne hotel

Police were called to the report of a ‘disturbance’ at a hotel on Eastbourne seafront which led to a baby being taken to hospital.
Emergency services were sent to the Oban Hotel, in King Edward’s Parade, at around 10.45pm on Saturday night (August 5).
According to Sussex Police, a baby boy was treated at the Conquest Hospital for minor injuries and was later discharged.
A 36-year-old man from West London was arrested for suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child and after being interviewed he accepted a formal police caution for this offence, said police.
A 34-year-old woman, also from West London, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and after being interviewed was released without charge, the police spokesperson added.
