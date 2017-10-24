Around 680 burglaries in Sussex every month, say police

There are 680 burglaries across Sussex every month, according to newly-released figures from police.

Sussex Police says between September 2016 and September 2017 this was the average number of homes and businesses burgled every month – which averages at 22 a day.

And, as the clocks go back and nights lengthen, police say this is the time of year where there is an increase in the crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry, Sussex Police burglary prevention lead, said: “The change of season not only brings longer evenings but the opportunity to be out celebrating bonfire events and Halloween activities.

“Be mindful that your home could be vulnerable to burglary if it isn’t protected. The best defence against burglary is prevention.

“Burglary isn’t only about the physical act of someone breaking in and stealing material possessions. It can have a profound and lasting emotional effect on the victim.”

To help prevent this, Sussex Police have launched a social media campaign to show how residents can bolster their home security and highlight the impact burglary can have.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We aim to emphasise the dire and sometimes heartbreaking effect a burglary can have on a person who has experienced it by sharing their personal story.

“These stories are complemented with helpful and practical tips to help safeguard your home against burglary. Everyone in the community can help prevent burglary by looking out for each other.”

For police advice on how to protect yourself, visit www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/