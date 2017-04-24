Arndale supports Eastbourne carnival for fifth year running

This year’s Sunshine Carnival is to be supported again by the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

The carnival will start at the earlier time of 2pm on Saturday May 27 and follow its usual route from the Western Lawns to Princes Park.

Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “We are really pleased to be involved with the carnival for another year.

“Its growing success and popularity in the town fit perfectly with the centre’s commitment to Eastbourne’s future prosperity.

“This is an exciting year as we see the £85 million extension to the Arndale Centre start to take shape and events like the carnival show how much everyone is determined to make Eastbourne ‘the’ place to visit in the south east.”

President of the carnival Stephen Lloyd said, “It’s absolutely tremendous to have the Arndale Centre supporting our popular event.

“Its long-term partnership with the carnival also demonstrates the centre’s support for the community as a whole – all of which fits in perfectly with the Sunshine Carnival theme in 2017 of Our Community - Our World.”