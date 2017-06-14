Armed police seen by Arndale Centre

Armed police were seen outside the Arndale Centre today (Wednesday).

The officers were seen patrolling outside Poundland in Terminus Road – despite news armed patrols would be scaled down.

However when asked, Sussex Police said following the terrorist attacks in recent months their presence can still be expected.

In response to a Herald request for information, Chief Superintendent Neil Honnor, Operations Command, said: “We are constantly reviewing the deployment of armed officers in crowded places following the terrorist attacks elsewhere in the country.

“We have received many favourable comments about the reassurance they have provided at events and in specific locations.”