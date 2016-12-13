Appeal after brawl outside Eastbourne pub

More than 10 people were involved in a brawl in Eastbourne town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 11).

One man remains in hospital with head and facial injuries and police are now appealing for witnesses to the fight.

A force spokesperson said officers were called to the scene near the Duke of Devonshire pub on the corner of Terminus Road and Pevensey Road at around 2.30am following a report between 10 and 15 people were seen fighting.

Two local men were found by officers with facial and head injuries.

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he currently remains, however his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A 25-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Matthew Grimshaw said, “Despite the fact this incident occurred in the early hours I’m still confident there may have been a few people in the area enjoying a night out.

“If you saw anything suspicious, then please get in touch and let us know.”

Witnesses are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Duet.

Alternatively you can report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

If you prefer, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) anonymously on 0800 555 111.