Allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at primary school reported to police

Parents have removed their children from an Eastbourne school after allegations over pupil behaviour.

Four boys from Shinewater Primary School have been missing lessons as their parents say they are ‘traumatised’ - and they claim the school has failed to put safeguards in place to protect them.

A mother told the Herald, “It is a disgrace how the school have dealt with this – they are not taking it seriously.’’

She said the school had told her ‘it’s just allegations and the kids could just be playing’.

“This is not just kids playing, they are traumatised by it,” she said.

Shinewater head teacher Paul Dodd said, “Concerns have been raised and an allegation has been made about aspects of pupil behaviour in the school. These have been discussed with the county council.

“The confidential nature of the matter means I am not able to discuss the details of what is alleged to have happened but I have reassured those parents and carers who have expressed concern, that it is a matter that we are taking extremely seriously.

“Shinewater School has very robust policies to ensure all children are kept safe and we and the local authority are working with the pupils concerned and their parents to understand what happened and the circumstances involved.

“We have put in place additional measures to ensure all children are kept safe. We will keep these under review.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “We are aware of concerns raised about the behaviour of some pupils at the school and are working closely with colleagues at Shinewater.

“We are in the process of speaking to all the parents and children affected and will remain in contact with them over the days to come.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and will continue to work with the school to ensure all appropriate action is taken.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “In January we received a report from local education management of alleged recent inappropriate behaviour between male pupils at an Eastbourne primary school.

“The matter has been recorded but all those involved are beneath the age of criminal responsibility. There is no formal police investigation.

“However we are aware of the full circumstances and have been involved in discussions with Children’s Services and the school.”