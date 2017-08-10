Airbourne brings big screen to Eastbourne beach

Movie fans at Airbourne airshow can enjoy some outdoor cinema after flights touch down next week with free screenings of family films on the beach.

From August 17 – 20 the big screen will show a selection of family favourites at the end of each day’s flying programme providing a traffic-free alternative to the drive home, organisers say.

Eastbourne’s Tourism and Enterprise director Phil Evans said, “We’ve a strong line-up of family films this year giving visitors plenty of reasons to arrive early or stay overnight.”

Movies will include the blockbusters Trolls, Paddington, Planes 2: Fire & Rescue and the 2016 version of The Jungle Book.

During the day the big screen will be broadcasting live footage of the air displays and the latest tweets and selfies hashtagged with #EastbourneSelfie.

On Sunday the free four-day airshow will end with a finale of twilight pyro-aerobatic flying displays followed by fireworks.

The Belgian F-16 is confirmed for all four days of the airshow, along with the Red Arrows, a Battle of Britain memorial flight and much more.

For live footage during the airshow visit www.eastbourneairshow.com/watch.