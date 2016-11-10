Air ambulance called out to woman after fall in Eastbourne

A woman has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being injured in a fall in Eastbourne today (Thursday, November 10).

She was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with injuries to the chest and body.

Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance were called to the incident at around 12.07pm.

