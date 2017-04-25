Actor taken to hospital after feeling unwell at Eastbourne show

A former soap star actor is recovering after being taken poorly during a recent show at an Eastbourne theatre.

Brian Capron, who starred in Coronation Street as Gail Tilsley’s serial killer husband Richard Hillman, was appearing at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Strictly Murder.

Theatre goers were told the 70-year-old actor was unwell and being taken to hospital.

The play’s director Sam Clemens played Mr Capron’s part on Saturday.

The production company behind the show, talking Scarlet, said Mr Capron was now to back good health.