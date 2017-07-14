‘Absolute tragedy’ of Eastbourne teen found dead

A coroner called the death of an 18-year-old Eastbourne woman an ‘absolute tragedy’ at an inquest yesterday (Thursday).

Described as ‘adventurous’ and a ‘bubbly character’ Lucie Watt was sadly found to have hung herself where she was living in Ceylon Place in April, the court at Eastbourne Town Hall heard.

The hospitality apprentice who had been working in the Duke of Devonshire pub was said in a statement by her mother to have sent texts to her family and friends saying she loved them before she died.

Her mother said, “Lucie was a bubbly character and was very adventurous. She was a bit of a daredevil and could be quite fiery at times and would tell you straight.”

She said her daughter had seemed fine but she had self harmed in the past – something she did not want to talk about to her mother.

The statement continued, “We had texts saying ‘I love you’ with a heart. She sent messages from her phone saying she loved everyone but would rather end it now.”

The inquest also heard from DC Daniel Thompson, who had examined Lucie’s phone after her death. He said he found a suicide message from the day of her death.

Lucie’s body was discovered by Bruce Humphries, of local letting agency Room 2 Let, who had been checking up on her after concerns from friends about a ‘worrying text’.

The coroner for East Sussex Alan Craze called the situation an ‘absolute tragedy’. He said, “It’s always a tragedy when someone at such a young age decides they can’t face going on with life.

“Why with all the future ahead of her did she decide to do this?

“The question arises as to whether she was suffering some form of depression.

“It’s sad that if she was suffering she didn’t feel able to seek help, either by going to a doctor or by going to friends and family.

“A case like this is always very sad if we are not certain as to why it’s taken place.

“There’s always going to be some questions left unanswered and I’m afraid this is one of them.

“Taking to account what was on her phone I’m not left in any doubt she wanted to bring her life to an end.

“Please accept my condolences.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.