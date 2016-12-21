A27 blocked after serious crash

The A27 is blocked this afternoon (Wednesday) after an accident involving an overturned vehicle.

Highways England report traffic has been temporarily stopped on the westbound carriageway between Polegate and Beddingham as a result of the crash.

There are long delays in both directions between the Drusilla’s and Beddingham Roundabouts and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.