A leg warmer-wearing flash mob

Staff and customers at Sainsbury’s Hampden Park raised a very creditable £2419.64 for Comic Relief. A variety of fundraising events took place during the weeks leading up to Red Nose Day on Friday 24 March, including an ‘80s-themed flash mob, wear your PJs to work, cake bake and sweepstakes. Peter Thomas, store manager, said, “Our customers and colleagues are always keen to raise as much as possible for Red Nose Day and came up with lots of fun and creative ways to do it.”

