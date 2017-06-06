£8,000 cash theft from Eastbourne Pier

Four men stole money from a change machine on Eastbourne Pier on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).

The suspects broke into the machine at about 2.30pm. They took two cash boxes containing about £8,000 and walked off the pier in the direction of Elms Avenue.

Sussex Police have described three of the men as black with short black hair. The fourth man is white with short blonde hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms. All four were wearing Adidas tracksuits, say officers.

Any witness is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 928 of 29/05.