£1m grant for flying doctors

The Air Ambulance is to receive a £1 million grant.

It has been announced in the Autumn Statement that the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust is to receive a £1million grant from the LIBOR fund, following its application.

The charity previously received a £1.5 million grant from the LIBOR fund in 2014 which was used for the acquisition of their new aircraft, an AW169, which will shortly be coming into service.

This latest grant will be used for future aircraft acquisition, enabling the charity to deliver the best possible care to patients in the long term.

Adrian Bell, chief executive of the charity, said, “This is brilliant news. We are delighted to hear that the Chancellor has decided to give another grant, of £1 million, to the charity for future aircraft acquisition.”

It costs in excess of £6.5million per year for the charity to continue making a difference to critically ill and injured patients.