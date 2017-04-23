NOSTALGIA: Lives of the stars in Eastbourne ... through the camera lens

A former Gazette and Herald photographer has published a book of pictures taken of stars in Eastbourne.

Cilla Black, Cliff Richard, Prince Philip, Edward Heath, Rod Hull and Emu, Ronnie Corbett and Tommy Cooper are among those photographed in the book A Press Photographer’s Brush with Fame by Peter Ekin-Wood.

Peter said, “I feel I was fortunate to be involved in the history of press photography as I started off using a very basic plate camera at the Gazette before moving on to speed graphics, rolliflexes and finally 35mm cameras. I have now moved into digital SLR mode.

“Of course, Eastbourne, with its summer shows and political conferences was, and is, a fertile ground for photographers.”

The book can be ordered online from Amazon and Blurb.

Peter now lives in South Wales.