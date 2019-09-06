Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, September 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Mrs Lowry And Son (PG): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Blinded By The Light (12A): Fri-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

Yesterday (12A): Fri-Tue & Thu 5.00, 8.00.

Pavarotti (12A): Fri-Thu 2.00; Wed 5.00, 8.00.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.20, 5.20, 8.15.

Hindi – Chhichhore (12A): Fri-Thu 8.30. Crawl (15) Fri & Wed 1.10; Mon, Tue & Thu 11.50, 2.10.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.10; Sat 12.10, 2.40, 5.10; Sun 10.20, 12.50, 3.30.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.30; Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.20, 5.30.

Good Boys (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10.

IT Chapter Two (15): Fri & Sat 11.40, 1.20, 3.20, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50, 8.40, 9.40; Sun 11.40, 3.20, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50, 8.40; Mon, Tue & Thu 11.20, 1.20, 3.00, 5.00, 6.40, 7.40, 8.40; Wed 11.40, 1.20, 3.20, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50, 8.40.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri-Thu 1.00, 4.30, 8.00.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50.

The Informer (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Mon & Wed 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Tue & Thu 1.50, 4.40, 7.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri & Wed 3.30; Sat 10.20,12.50, 3.30; Sun 11.10, 1.40; Mon, Tue & Thu 4.30.

Movies For Juniors – Aladdin (PG): Sat & Sun 10.20. The

Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Sat & Sun 12.00.

Movies For Juniors – The Lego Movie 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10.10.

Movies For Juniors – The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Malayalam – Ittaimani Made In China (tbc): Sun 4.20; Mon 7.00.

Margaret Atwood – Live In Cinemas (12A): Tue 7.30.

National Theatre Live – Fleabag (15): Thu 7.30.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Blinded By The Light (12A): Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 1.30.

Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Sat & Sun 2.15.

The Greatest Showman Singalong (PG): Sat 7.00.

Arts

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain. This is an immersive installation set in an environment of reflecting and refracting light, on a floor strewn with feathers, letter charms, bags of healing herbs, images of ripe fruits and flowers native to Africa.

Venues

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

SEPTEMBER 2-7: Fame, 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2.30pm, £22-£39.

SEPTEMBER 12: An Audience with Harry Redknapp, 7.30pm, £32 (£82 VIP ticket).

SEPTEMBER 14: Jane McDonald, 7.30pm, £35-£50. One of the nation’s best-loved entertainers is back with her phenomenal new live show.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

SEPTEMBER 7: The Sooty and Friends Show, 10.30am, £12. After a near sell-out show at the Devonshire Park Theatre in March, Sooty and his gang return.

SEPTEMBER 7: An Evening of Magic – Prepare To Be Amazed, 7.30pm, £15.

SEPTEMBER 9-14: Amélie the Musical. Evenings 7.45pm (Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm).

SEPTEMBER 17-21: Noël Coward’s Me And The Girls. Evenings 7.45pm. Wed & Sat 2.30pm.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

SEPTEMBER 6: Sam Hughes is Sir Elton John, 7.30pm, £15. Five decades of Eltons most loved songs.

SEPTEMBER 7: The Opera Boys, 7.30pm, £19.50. Opera, classical, West End and crossover.

SEPTEMBER 8: If I Catch Alphonso, Tonight! 3pm, £8-£10. Billy Merson is played by Miles Jenner, accompanied by Roger Roser on the piano.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

SEPTEMBER 6: PPH Community Choir. Come all and sing. Only £6, downstairs at Printers, 10.30am.

SEPTEMBER 6: Joel White. Superb soul and jazz flavours. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 7: Stacey and John. Acoustic duo. Downstairs, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 10: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 11: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 12: Eastbourne Comedy Club. Four comics, hosted by Jim Grant. Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

