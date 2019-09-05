Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

The hunt is on for some wonderful free artwork

East Sussex residents can take part in the Coastal Currents Arts Festival’s first Grand Coastal Postcard Hunt this Saturday, September 7.

The trail stretches along the coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and starts at 10am outside the Hastings Contemporary museum (Rock-A-Nore Road), then on to Bexhill for 1pm and Eastbourne for 3pm.

Organisers say it’s an art treasure hunt like no other.

A spokesperson said: “The Grand Coastal Postcard Hunt will take you on a magical mystery tour of the Sussex coastline giving you many opportunities to find and win amazing artworks by super talented artists. Find free original pieces of art from artists including: Alexander Brattell, Alison Wilding, Amy Sharrocks, Alessandra Spranzi, Ben Fenton, Caroline Achaintre, Drew Copus, Etienne Le Comte, Geraldine Swayne (pictured), Godith Hawkins, Harold Offeh, Leo Leigh, Marie Louise Miller, Maslen and Mehra (in collaboration with DELETE), Michelle Mildenhall, Molly Anne Barrett, Oscar Yasamee, Peter Quinnell, Rachel Williams, Robert Ellis, Sadie Hennessy, Sam King, Sassy Luke, Scott Robertson, Shuby, Sophie Barber, Susan Miller and Tom Banks. Follow us on social media on the day to find the clues, follow the hunt and bag yourself a free piece of valuable original art.”

Instagram: @coastalcurrentsfestival or Twitter: @coastalcurrents.

Get acquainted with an epic work by Claudio Monteverdi

Phoenix Choir is hosting a ‘Sing and Discover’ event on Saturday, September 14 (11am-4.45pm), at All Saints Church.

It’s a day of fun, singing and discovery with Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610.

A spokesperson said: “Claudio Monteverdi is widely regarded as the most visionary figure in music history, and is perhaps best known for his famous Vespers of 1610. Early music specialist Michael Fields (pictured) will lead the day and with his wisdom and enthusiasm it promises to be a great opportunity to get acquainted with this epic work. Accompanying on piano will be Gavin Stevens.”

Tickets £10, plus music hire if needed. Bring a lunch. Booking form at phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk or call 01323 735442.

An evening with folk and blues hero Wizz Jones

British folk and blues legend Wizz Jones is at The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday, September 18 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Wizz learnt his guitar licks from the likes of Davy Graham and Long John Baldry while playing in the coffee bars of London’s Soho in the late 1950s. Having followed the time-honoured buskers’ trail from the streets of Paris to the markets of Marrakech during the early 1960s he returned to Britain with a unique acoustic guitar style, an eclectic repertoire and a ‘right hand worthy of Broonzy’.”

Admission is £8 on the door (students and under 16s half price). Enquiries: 01323 728268.

Fun-packed variety show raises cash for Macmillan

Eastbourne’s Great Variety Show is set to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 13 (7.30pm), at Bibendum.

The event, which is dedicated to the memory of Rob Mullins, features dancers, a swing section, a tribute act, songs from the musicals and an 11-year-old singing star of the future.

It also offers popular music from the ’30s, ’60s and ’70s, ballet dancers and more than ten other superb singers. Compere Drew Cameron is an award-winning Comedy Impressionist from Britain’s Got Talent.

Doors 6.30pm. Tickets £7 from Tourist Information or visit wegottickets.com/event/475241.

